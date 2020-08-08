General

The Nepali Congress central policy, research and training academy organised a training programme for legal practitioners in coordination with the Democratic Lawyers Association.

The training held on Friday focused on socialism, social justice, NC’s strategy and its policy, relations between DLA and congress, the party statute and shortcomings of the present government.

Earlier inaugurating the training, Vice-president and head of the Academy Bimalendra Nidhi said though important reforms took place in the country politically, they were yet to be institutionalized and developed.

The present government has failed to meet the basic needs of the people and speed up development, which should be taken seriously by those who believe in a democracy. The training was held through the online platform zoom comprising presentations from the academy executive director Pursuttam Dahal, policy director Dr Jagdish Chandra Pokharel, research director Dr Surya Dhungel, training director Khilanath Dahal, among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal