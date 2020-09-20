Key Issues

Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party has urged the government to address the demands put forth by Dr Govinda KC.

In a press statement released by Parliamentary Party’s Chief Whip Bal Krishna Khand said that the deteriorating health condition of Dr KC was a matter for concerns for him and his party. He further stated that turning deaf ears to Dr KC’s demand was disappointing.

Khand has also expressed NC’s solidarity toward KC’s demands.

Dr KC is staging a hunger strike in Jumla demanding reforms in the health sector in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal