Main opposition Nepali Congress has urged the government to focus itself on the control of COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting of the NC central office-bearers and former office bearers at party president Sher Bahadur Deuba’s residence in Budhanilkantha on Wednesday accused the government of playing power politics under the weight of the infection.

On May 20, representatives of the House of Representatives led by Deuba had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to prevent, control and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The meeting has re-drawn the attention of the government to implement the suggestions relating to the control of the infection made by the NC, said the NC General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka. The meeting had drawn the attention of the government to manage enough beds, ICU units and ventilators, health workers, COVID-19 vaccinations and PCR tests against the virus at the earliest.

Likewise, the NC has drawn the attention of the government to provide decent reliefs to daily wagers and businesspersons affected by the prohibitory order, effectively control the infection by managing required resources for local levels and manage primary health treatment and counseling to the people and isolation facility to the infected people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal