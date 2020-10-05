Key Issues

The main opposition party, Nepali Congress (NC), has urged the government to manage appropriate isolation centres to keep the coronavirus infected persons.

The NC urged the government to target those have no capacity to manage self-isolation centre by adhering to the health safety protocol.

Issuing a press release today, NC joint general secretary and COVID-19 monitoring committee coordinator Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat noted that the government should immediately manage basic facilities for the infected to reach the hospitals.

NC has accused the government of being incapable of carrying out contact tracing of the infected as a measure to contain the transmission in Kathmandu Valley which has been a worrying concern of the denizens, reads the press release. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal