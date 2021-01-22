General

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the Province Parliamentary Party was assigned to take appropriate decisions on the proposal of no confidence motion registered against the chief Ministers in Provinbce-1 and Bagmati Province.

Deuba argued that it would be democratic and practical to allow respective parliamentary party mechanism of the NC in the provinces to take appropriate decisio0n to that end.

In a meeting with the NC central committee members of the Province-1 and Bagmati Province here today, President Deuba had come with this view.

The party has claimed that the views of the party President were differently presented in some media today to mislead the truth.

Issuing a press release by the NC central office chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel, the party has urged the media to disseminate fact based news to present truth among the public. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal