Vice-President of ruling Nepali Congress, Bimalendra Nidhi and visiting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Foreign Affairs Department Chief, Vijay Chauthaiwale held a meeting in the capital.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed several matters related to Nepal-India relations as well as the relations between Nepali Congress and BJP, informed Vice-President Nidhi’s press advisor Ramjee Dahal.

The Foreign Affairs Department Chief of India’s ruling party BJP is in his official Nepal visit at the invitation of the Nepali Congress.

On the occasion, Vice-President Nidhi drew Indian government’s attention through Chauthaiwale towards providing vaccines against COVID-19 to Nepal as per the agreed deal. Likewise, Nidhi also drew the attention towards delayed implementation of the grant projects announced during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Janakpur.

Noting that the governments of both the countries should advance necessary process for the operation of Janakpur-Kurta Railway Service. Vice-President Nidhi stressed the need to jointly inaugurate the service from the prime ministers of both the countries at an opportune time.

During the meet, visiting leader Chauthaiwale said he positively took to his note the issues raised by Vice-President Nidhi. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal