Vice-President of the Nepali Congress (NC) Bimalendra Nidhi has congratulated the newly elected chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Rajendra Lingden.

In a congratulatory message, NC Vice-President Nidhi expressed his confidence that the RPP's new leadership would support in implementing the federal democratic republic system. Nidhi was also confident that the newly elected leadership would also assist in implementing the constitution promulgated through the same system.

Vice President Nidhi wished for the successful tenure of Lingden, a parliamentarian elected from Jhapa constituency no 3.

Source: National News Agency Nepal