Shrikrishna Shrestha of Nepali Congress has been elected as the ward chair of ward no. 2 of Madhyapurthimi Municipality. He won with 988 votes while his nearest rival was Prakash Thapa Magar of the CPN (UML) who got polled 894 votes.

In the local level election held on Friday, Surendra Shrestha of the Nepali Congress (NC) has secured the lead for the post of Mayor with 2,799 votes while his rival Madan Sundar Shrestha of the CPN-UML has secured 2,113 votes.

In the post of deputy Mayor UML’s Uttara Nepal has secured the lead with 2,470 votes while CPN-Maoist’s Vijay Krishna Shrestha has secured 1,653 votes. The counting of votes is underway, said Assistant Polling Officer Keshav Silwal.

Similarly, the panel of NWPP including Shyam Krishna Khatri has won in Bhaktapur Municipality Ward No. 1 with 2,122 votes. In Ward No. 3, Rajkrishna Gora of NWPP has won with 2,440 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal