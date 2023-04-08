General

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Purna Bahadur Khadka asserted that his party Nepali Congress (NC) will join Karnali Province government soon.

Talking to media persons at Surkhet Airport today, DPM Khadka explained that the NC would join the provincial government in accordance with the coalition in federal government.

Stating that NC succeed forming a natural coalition with after breaking the unnatural alliance with the CPN (UML), he assured that federal and provincial government would soon get a full-shape.

According to him, CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli had attempted to legalize the dissolution of the parliament through his speech in the parliament and challenged the constitutional process.

In a different note, DPM Khadka pledged to provide adequate budget to Karnali Province as vowed by himself and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal during November 20 election.

Furthermore, he shared that the Karnali Highway would be acknowledged as a national pride project in the upcoming budget.

He informed that the Karnali Province government had already prepared Detailed Project Report (DPR) on tunnel way along the road in Karnali Corridor.

According to DPM Khadka, the economy of the country was becoming negative lately and situation has risen where the government has to take loan to pay remuneration to the civil employees. "But the incumbent government will implement policies, programmes and budget to get rid of this situation.

DPM Khadka, also Vice-President of NC, said that the incumbent government will introduce policies, programme and budget based on the Common Minimum Programme issued recently and would deliver on the promises for the development of Karnali Province made during the elections

Source: National News Agency - RSS