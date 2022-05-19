General

The Nepali Congress has registered its victory in the post of mayor and deputy-mayor of Halesi Tuwachung municipality in Khotang district.

Bimala Rai has been elected mayor of Halesi Tuwachung municipality by securing 6,317 votes. Her closest rival Khadendra Kumar Rai of the CPN (UML) received 5,966 votes, said election officer, Sangeeta Neupane (Dhungel).

Similarly, Ramesh Raut of the NC has won the election to the post of deputy-mayor of the municipality. He collected 5,934 votes while his nearest contender, Amber Rai, of the CPN (Maoist Centre) got 5,661 votes.

Out of 10 local levels in the district, Bimala has become the first woman to be elected as mayor in the district. Out of 11 wards in the municipality, candidates of the Nepali Congress have been elected as chairpersons in all wards except three wards.

Source: National News Agency Nepal