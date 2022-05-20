General

The Nepali Congress has emerged victorious at the Bhanu municipality in Tanahu in the local level elections held recently.

According to the final counts of the ballots concluded today, Ananda Raj Tripathi has won the post of mayor while Uma Gautam has been elected the deputy-mayor.

Tripathi secured 12,252 votes against 9,043 by his nearest competitor Sitaram Bajgain from the CPN (UML), according to election officer Meen Bahadur Kunwar. Similarly, Gautam obtained 10,054 against 5,817 by independent candidate Keshar Bahadur Gurung

The total number of voters in the municipality is 40,966 while 25,572 had taken part in the voting.

Of 13 wards in the town, nine are won by the NC, two by the UML and two by independent candidates.

Source: National News Agency Nepal