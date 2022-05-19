General

The Nepali Congress has won the post of the mayor and the CPN (UML) the post of deputy mayor in Sheetaganga municipality of Arghakhanchi district in the local level elections held on May 13.

Chhabilal Paudel of the Nepali Congress, the common candidate from the ruling five-party alliance, was elected the mayor securing 10,078 votes. His closest competitor Basanta Kumar Shrestha of the CPN (UML) bagged 9,892 votes.

CPN (UML) candidate Geeta Bhat is elected the deputy mayor. Bhat secured 10,288 votes and her closest contender Tika Bahadur Resmi of the CPN (Maoist Center) bagged 8,057 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal