Nepali Congress (NC) candidate has emerged victorious as mayor of Fidim municipality in Panchthar. NC candidate Mitra Prasad Kafle received 9,855 to become the mayor. His close contender Prithvi Lawati of CPN-UML secured 9,280 votes.

Likewise, CPN (Maoist Centre) candidate Radhakrishna Neupane registered his victory as a deputy mayor with 9,036 votes.

His arch-rival Jagat Prasad Thapa magar of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) only obtained 5,643.

NC and UML won equal four ward chairpersons in Fidim, the Office of Returning Officer informed. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal