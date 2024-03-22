NC Withdraws support to Madhes province government

Nepali Congress has withdrawn its support to the Madhes Province government. Congress Parliamentary Party leader Krishna Prasad Yadav has communicated the same in a letter addressed to the province chief on Friday, informing him about the decision of the party to withdraw its support to the government. It is hereby notified that the support of the Nepali Congress parliamentary party for the appointment of the Chief Minister of Madhes Province, as per Article 168 of the Constitution, has been withdrawn with effect from today" reads the letter. Following the developing of a new ruling alliance in the federal government, Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav had on Monday dismissed three Congress ministers and inducted the CPN (UML) into the government. Source: National News Agency RSS