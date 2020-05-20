legal-Judicial

Nepali Congress lawmaker Jitendra Narayan Dev has said the main opposition did not say the government failed to take any actions to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and in regard with nationality.

Speaking in a special hour of the National Assembly today, the lawmaker said, ”The party is concerned over Nepal’s sovereignty, independence and citizen’s right to life. NC says these are significant issues,” he reminded, adding the party’s demand was for rescuing some eight million Nepali citizens facing greater risk of COVID-19 in India and those citizens from Kuwait and Malaysia facing hunger and left without work. ”We want them back home.”

The lawmaker took time to call on the government to meet the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s guidelines while setting up quarantine facilities, assuring of the opposition’s support to the government in crisis.

Similarly, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Ram Narayan Bidari advised the government to take steps for getting back the land along the Nepal-India border with the help of international law and diplomatic efforts as soon as possible. The border dispute is a long-standing and a sensitive issue and the government should strive for diplomatic talks by realising its gravity, according to him. He also urged the Home Ministry to assess the situation well before issuing vehicle pass during the coronavirus lockdown.

NCP’s Hari Narayan Chaudhary expressed his concern over the growing risk of COVID-19 infection in the Sudurpaschim State’s districts and sought the government special attention towards taking preventive and containment efforts there.

Rastriya Janata Party’s Mrigendra Kumar Singh spoke the need of an agricultural revolution to fight against coronavirus. ”This is the season for maize and rice production and farmers should be provided fertiliser and seeds on time,” he asserted.

Source: National News Agency