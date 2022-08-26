General

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Bijay Kumar Gachhadar has asserted that NC would not bow down before any force.

At an election campaign entitled 'Nepali Congress with the People' kicked off by NC Sunsari on Friday, he said the historical Congress party that never bowed down to the despotic power, monarch and communist would not down its head to any force in future.

He urged the party leaders and cadres to reach out the party thoughts and principles to the grassroots level to make NC cadres victorious in all constituencies of Sunsari district in upcoming parliamentary and provincial elections.

On the occasion, NC central member Amrit Aryal said the discontents persisting within the party should be managed to emerge NC victorious in all constituencies.

Also speaking at the programme, NC central member and province-1 parliamentary party leader Rajib Koirala said all sides should engage efforts to bridge the gaps between the winners and losers in the last general convention of the party. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal