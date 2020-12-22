Key Issues

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bajhang district Chair Min Bahadur Kunwar has urged the party leaders and cadres to advocate for party unity.

He argued that each communist leader supports and protests any issue on the basis of logics, rationality and relevance.

Leader Kunwar argued that a genuine Marxist and communist member obviously uses rationality to judge any issue. Therefore supporting and protesting over the latest political development in the wake of dissolution of the federal parliament – House of Representatives- should not harm the party unity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal