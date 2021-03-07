Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Supreme Court issued a verdict that 'Nepal Communist Party' (NCP) belongs to leader Rishi Kattel. Justices duo Bam Kumar Shrestha and Kumar Regmi delivered the decision this afternoon.

The decision came in response to a writ petition filed by leader Kattel arguing that NCP led by KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' had similar name to the party he was leading.

The complete details on the verdict are yet to come, C0-Spokesperson at SC, according to Devendra Dhakal.

Chairman Kattel had argued in the writ petition that he had registered the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) at Election Commission in 2069BS, but then CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) had registered the party in same name- Nepal Communist Party (NCP) after unification in 2075BS.

Kattel had earlier complained at Election Commission why it gave recognition to the party led by Oli and Dahal though they registered the party in the same name.

Source: National News Agency Nepal