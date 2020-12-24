General

A central committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party is taking place at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar.

The third meeting is underway and it is chaired by NCP Chair KP Sharma Oli. Secretary of NCP Headquarters, Ishwori Rijal, shared that the nominated central committee members would be sworn-in in the meeting. There are 556 newly appointed central committee members.

A central committee meeting held on December 22 had formed 1,199-member central committee. NCP Secretariat member and Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa is also present in the meeting.

Similarly, a meeting of NCP Dahal-Nepal group is to take place at Karki Banquet, Babarmahal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal