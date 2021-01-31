Key Issues

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prachanda-Nepal faction has called its central committee meeting for Monday.

According to central office secretary Shreeram Dhakal, the meeting is summoned to hold discussions on current political development and review the ongoing protests conducted by the party against the House of Representatives (HoR) dissolution.

The party's CC meeting is taking place at 11:00 am at Karki Banquet in Babarmahal in the capital. The NCP is organizing demonstrations across the country against the government’s move of HoR dissolution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal