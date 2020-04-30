Key Issues

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today has extended his best wishes to all the Nepalis labourers at home and abroad on the occasion of the International Labour Day being observed today.

In his message, Dahal has also wished for the health, happiness and progress of all the labourers. “I would like to draw special attention of the government towards providing relief packages and special support to the daily wagers in major cities of the country in the time of health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dahal argued that it was the duty of one and all to rescue the stranded labourers and other members of the public and facilitate them in their return home at the time on ongoing lockdown in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal