Key Issues

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has appealed to one and all to celebrate the festivals by adopting the entire health safety standards in view of the adverse situation of COVID-19.

The ruling party chairman and former Prime Minister made this appeal in a message of best wishes he gave today on the occasion of Dashain, Tihar, Chhath and Nepal Sambat, among the festivals.

He wished that may the life of people affected due to the coronavirus pandemic return to normalcy in the coming days. Chair Dahal also wished for the good health, long life and continued progress of all Nepali sisters and brothers within the country and outside. He opined that the various cultural festivals celebrated by the Nepali community created the feelings of mutual tolerance, brotherhood and unity thereby specially contributing to the national sentiments among the Nepali communities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal