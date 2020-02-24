Key Issues

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed the belief the Gyalbo Lhosar festival would inspire all to take the country forward towards economic prosperity, strengthening the mutual brotherhood, friendship, social harmony and national unity.

In a message of best wishes he gave today on the occasion of the Gyalbo Lhosar festival, the New Year festival celebrated by the Sherpa community, the ruling party Chair said the affinity among various ethnic communities and respectful social goodwill were the unique characteristics of the Nepali society comprising of multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic and multi-cultural diversity.

The unity within this diversity in the nation is Nepal's and the Nepali's identity. I wish for the happiness, peace, prosperity, good health and continued progress of all the Nepalis on the auspicious occasion of Gyalbo Lhosar, Chair Dahal stated in the message.

Source: National News Agency Nepal