An ongoing dispute in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Karnali State Assembly is to be sorted out by the party's two Chairs – Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The dispute surfaced after the lawmakers registered a motion of no confidence against Chief Minister Mahendra Mahadur Shahi.

The assembly members have arrived Kathmandu to meet the party chairs to sort out the problems.

According to lawmaker Gulab Jung Shah, they met with party chair duo and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal to this end. Shah said that he was told the party chair Oli will sit with Dahal to sort out the dispute.

