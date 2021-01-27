General

Ruling NCP Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam has announced a national campaign for party unity today, claiming to unite the party at any cost. He said as the party is still one in legal terms, all should join this campaign.

He also accused the two chairpersons-KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal of trying to break the party into pieces. One side is warning to stop the election while other side is claiming to win a two-thirds majority, which is not right, he said.

Sharing the previous election data, leader Gautam said the two parties together had won 4.2 million votes while NC alone won 3 million votes, and argued that going to the election divided would lead to a loss.

He also said that the support of the people was essential to make the party unity campaign successful, while suggesting the second and third rung leaders of the party to join hands. Gautam said he wished that the HoR was restored.

Source: National News Agency Nepal