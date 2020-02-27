Trading

Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party Chair KP Sharma Oli has appealed to party workers to join hands against the organised efforts being made to give a bad name to the party and leadership. The recent audio tape scam is aimed at character assassination of the party, government and its leaders.

Speaking at a Bagmati State level training programme for the NCP cadres here today, he said the conduct and norms of a communist party cannot be corrupt, but if anyone has become so, will be punished. Referring to the resignation by then Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Banskota, he said the audio tape said to be that of Baskota has not been verified yet. Even the Swiss embassy has denied having a representative, while he has been saying that it's not his voice. So, there is no evidence relating to the authenticity of the tape, and so the scam will not be proved, the Prime Minister said.

He however said that Baskota would face action if proved guilty. Prime Minister Oli said the complaint filed against him over the same issue would be proved to be futile.

Stating that the party was following the right policy and had strong and extensive organisation, the NCP chair said the only lacking was their publicity. He also said that NC protested him celebrating his birthday, for getting nothing else to protest.

The Prime Minister also said that he would soon respond to queries raised in the parliament, including the questions raised by the main opposition party.

On a different note, Prime Minister Oli shared that he would undergo a kidney transplant in few days and would work from home after resting for five days in hospital. He expressed the determination to stay fit and fine for the next 10 to 15 years. Though people call me sick, I have been working for 17 to 18 hours in a day. I am used to working even when not feeling well. This is life, you get sick sometimes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal