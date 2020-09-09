Key Issues, politics

Chairman of the ruling NCP and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and another Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' have prepared a work plan on implementation of the report furnished by the dispute resolution taskforce in the party.

Deputy Chief of the publicity department of the party and PM's Press Advisor Surya Thapa shared that the meeting held between the top leaders on Wednesday morning prepared a concrete plan on implementation of the taskforce suggestions. The work plan would be presented before the upcoming standing committee meeting of the party being held on Friday. The meeting was also attended by party General Secretary Bishnu Poudel. The consensus proposal with work plan will also be sent to the Standing Committee members.

The chairmen have scheduled the standing committee meeting for coming Friday at 11:00am. The meeting was postponed since July 28. They had formed a taskforce to settle the dispute plaguing the party for quite a while. The taskforce suggestion was also discussed in the secretariat meeting on September 3.

The six-member taskforce coordinated by General Secretary Poudel had presented its report to the two chairmen on August 22. The report has suggested the PM and Chairman Oli to concentrate on government activities with full tenure while another Chairman Prachanda to concentrate on party activities as executive chairman. Similarly, the taskforce suggested for Cabinet reshuffle, conduct of party general convention on time, and conclusion of the remaining tasks of party uniifcation.

The NCP standing committee meeting that began on June 24 had been postponed for several times over internal dispute in the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal