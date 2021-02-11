General

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prachanda-Nepal Group has demanded unconditional and early release of party central member and member of the dissolved House of Representatives, Ram Kumari Jhankri, who has been held today by the police.

Jhankri was arrested from her residence charged with crime against state. In a statement today, the Group Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said treating political criticism against the state as a crime was arbitrary.

In democracy, any individual or institution involved in politics could not be above criticism, he said. Jhakri's arrest has mocked freedom of expression guaranteed by the constitution of the country, rad the statement. It may be noted that Jhakri recently heavily came down on President while addressing a protest programme against the HoR dissolution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal