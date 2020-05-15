General

The Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s emigrant Nepalis coordination committee has held discussions with two government ministers regarding the problems faced by the Nepali migrants overseas and their solution.

The committee held virtual discussions in this connection with Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Rameshwar Raya Yadav, here on Thursday.

On the occasion, committee coordinator Yubaraj Chaulagain had drawn the attention of the minister duo regarding the problems faced by the Nepalis abroad including in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the process of rescuing them.

Talking to RSS following the online meeting with the ministers, Chaulagain said the meeting had been more effective, goal-oriented and practical as compared to the earlier meetings, and expressed his conviction the Nepali migrant workers stranded in foreign lands would be rescued soon.

“We got the information that the government has simultaneously pursued internal and external efforts towards that end. We are confident that the government will rescue the Nepalis abroad with caution and patience,” Chaulagain said. He added that during the meeting the committee put forth its views candidly that the government should not be negligent in prompt rescue of the Nepali emigrants in problem overseas.

Minister Yadav said the government would take urgent initiatives for rescuing the Nepalis stranded in India with priority as their problems are more pressing compared to the problems faced by the Nepalis in other countries.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Gyawali said that the government was working on the basis of two separate work plans – one for the rescue of Nepalis stranded in India and another for rescuing overseas Nepalis. He said the government has proceeded ahead with initiatives for the immediate rescue of some Nepalis in desperate condition in the Gulf countries.

Minister Gyawali added that dialogue was on regarding rescuing the Nepali students from some countries including Cyprus.

Committee associate in-charge Laxman Panta, secretary Shree Prasad Saha among other office-bearers participated in the discussions.

Meanwhile, it is said about 100 thousand Nepalis in India were desperately waiting to return home with the growing problems created by COVID-19 pandemic. It is estimated some one million Nepalis will return home from various overseas countries including the countries of the Gulf region.

Source: National News Agency