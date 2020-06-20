General

The Standing Committee of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to forward the citizenship amendment bill having a provision of seven-year waiting period for the naturalized citizenship to the foreign woman marrying a Nepali man.

The ruling NCP made its view clear at a time when the State Affairs Committee (SAC) could not forge consensus on despite discussions for long. The opposition parties have been saying that such long time could not be held by SAC on it.

According to NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the meeting also decided that the respective person willing to take naturalized citizenship must have begun process to give up the citizenship of foreign country. The Standing Committee meeting was held at Prime Minister’s residence Baluwatar this morning.

Source: National News Agency Nepal