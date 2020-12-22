Key Issues

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) group chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said that the party would retain Prime Minister and party chairperson KP Sharma Oli with the existing responsibilities if the latter admitted mistake regarding his recent move.

Addressing a meeting of the central committee members of the NCP (Dahal-Nepal group) today, he said, "We are still ready to welcome him (Oli) if he came up with regret and confession for dissolving the parliament and being unable to accommodate comrades".

Chairperson Dahal however clarified that the party would take disciplinary action against Oli according to the standing committee meeting decision if he did not admit to his mistake.

Claiming that Prime Minister Oli dissolved the HOR by abusing the power against the letter and spirit of the Constitution, Dahal said it was not the parliament which got dissolved but the Oli-led government.

He expressed his confidence that the Supreme Court would make in-depth study of the constitutional provisions and give verdict keeping into consideration the opinion of the public and the political parties. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal