Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Kamal Thapa, today said ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has unnecessarily picked disputes regarding the US Millennium Challenge Corporation, thus creating unnecessary doubts about the project.

There is no alternative to the implementation of MCC for the welfare of the state after amending its some technical subjects, he said.

Stating however that his party has had a minimal role in signing the MCC agreement, he held former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai, former finance ministers and incumbent Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli responsible in this regard. Nepali Congress, the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) were responsible for drafting and signing an agreement for the project.

He termed an alleged homework of the NCP to amend the constitution in a bid to open way to elect National Assembly member Prime Minister irrelevant.

He however called for amending the constitution to retain a Hindu state with monarchy claiming that around 80 percent population wished it.

He also accused the incumbent government of failure to contain corruption, inflation, black marketeering and foreign interference.

Source: National News Agency Nepal