Chandra Bhusal, a local leader of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) died of COVID-19 infection today. The district committee member Bhusal of Kohalpur Municiplaity-5 died while preparing to admit at Bheri Zonal Hospital Nepalgunj this evening. He was 58.

With this, deaths caused by the virus infection in the district have reached 37.

Source: National News Agency Nepal