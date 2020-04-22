General

Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chair KP Sharma Oli and another Chair of the party Pushpa Kamal Dahal have begun discussions with the lawmakers representing the party in the Federal Parliament on the occasion of the party establishment day.

Lawmakers representing the Sudurpaschim State are taking part in the discussion underway at the Prime Minister’s official residence Baluwatar. The party chairmen will sit for discussions with other lawmakers representing all States gradually today and tomorrow, according to Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa.

Two ordinances issued recently, ongoing lockdown against the COVID-19, and upcoming portfolios are agenda of discussions, and the lawmakers will be made clear about these issues, it is said.

The party leadership had decided to discuss these issues with lawmakers when differing views about the matters were being expressed from within the party.

The party chairmen through a press statement issued on the occasion of establishment have called on party leaders and cadres to be actively engaged towards further enhancing the party unity and meeting the goals of communist movement.

Source: National News Agency