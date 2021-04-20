General

The CPN (Maoist Center) which stood against the incumbent government has not yet come to a conclusion whether or not to withdraw its support to the government.

Today's Standing Committee meeting of the CPN (Maoist Center) set to discuss the agenda regarding support to the government could not yield anything in concrete.

According to the party Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the standing committee meeting would take place tomorrow again to continue discussion on the agenda.

Decision would be taken soon about the party's support to the government, Shrestha said, making it clear that the party has no back up to the government and only an official decision needs to be made to that end.

"Our party has no support to the present government which our activities are also self-evident", he said while talking to journalists.

The standing committee meeting has also called for the government to take appropriate decision to suppress the outbreak of second wave of coronavirus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal