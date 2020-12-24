General

The ongoing third central committee meeting of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has reshuffled the responsibility of province coordinators, while assigning new ones.

The meeting held at Prime Minister's official residence on Thursday named Subash Nembang as the coordinator of Province-1 while Satya Narayan Mandal of Province-2 and Ishwar Pokhrel of Bagmati Province.

Similarly, Krishna Gopal Shrestha was named as the coordinator of Kathmandu Valley, Prithvi Subba Gurung for Gandaki Province, Shankar Pokhrel for Lumbini Province, Mani Thapa for Karnali Province and Lekhraj Bhatta for Sudur Paschim Province.

Similarly, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi has been named as the coordinator of sister organizations, according to General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Poudel.

Likewise, the CC meeting amended the party statute while the responsibility of leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' as the executive chairman was removed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal