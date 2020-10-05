Key Issues

The Parliamentary Party of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) State 5 has directed its state assembly members to pass the proposal regarding the state capital and the name of the state brought by the government.

NCP Chief Whip Bhumishwor Dhakal shared that Chief Minister Shankar Pokharel as the State In-charge of the party directed the state assembly members to pass the proposal in today’s meeting.

The meeting also took the decision that the state government would bring a programme to make Dang Deukhuri as administrative capital and Lumbini area as economic and tourism capital.

The State government on October 2 had presented a proposal at the state assembly for determining Deukhuri Valley as the permanent capital of State 5 and naming the state as Lumbini.

Source: National News Agency Nepal