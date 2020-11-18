General

A secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) concluded today in order to hold it again after 10 days.

NCP Chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to present political report from his side in the next meeting.

Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa shared that today's meeting concluded in order to hold next meeting on November 28.

Similarly, today's meeting also decided to call its standing committee meeting on December 3 and central committee meeting on December 10.

Source: National News Agency Nepal