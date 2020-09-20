Key Issues, politics

Today’s meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat discussed the basis to effectively run the government and make changes in the cabinet.

The Secretariat meeting held in party headquarters at Parisdanda held discussion on various issues on different alternatives regarding the change of ministers. However, no any conclusion was drawn in this regard at the meeting.

After the meeting, party Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha said that the meeting discussed on vacant posts at constitutional bodies, remaining tasks of party unification, organizational activities and plan for the preparations of party’s general convention.

Similarly, the issues including not taking allowances by federal parliament members during coronavirus pandemic and providing financial assistance to central committee members have been kept in meeting’s agenda.

The meeting would take place again on Monday.

The intraparty differences in the NCP were resolved after the proposal presented by Problem Resolution Committee was passed with some amendments from the party’s standing committee meeting.

The standing committee meeting passed the proposal of work division where Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli would be centered in government’s activities while another Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to exercise executive power in the party, focusing attention on party’s activities.

The standing committee had also decided to organize its general convention from April 7 to 11 as well as scheduled central committee meeting from October 31 to November 2 for the preparation of the general convention.

Source: National News Agency Nepal