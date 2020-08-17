General

The secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is taking place after a hiatus of a month. The secretariat meeting has been summoned today when the taskforce formed by the chairperson duo to iron out internal differences in the party.

Prime Minister’s press advisor and deputy chief of the publicity department of the NCP Surya Thapa informed the media that the meeting is taking place at PM’s residence, Baluwatar, at 9.30 this morning.

It may be noted that the discussion between chairperson duo, KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on 14 August drew a conclusion to form a six-member taskforce under the leadership of party general secretary BishnuPoudel.

In the earlier secretariat meeting on 19 July, chairperson Oli had floated a proposal of early general convention. The party has witnessed internal rift on power sharing and government-party relations.

Source: National News Agency