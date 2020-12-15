Key Issues

The agreement reached between two Chairmen of the ruling Nepal Communist Party was endorsed by the standing committee of the party today. Party Chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and another Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' agreed to withdraw the Ordinance registered by the government on the Constitutional Council and the application by NCP members of parliament calling for a special session of the federal parliament.

Talking to reporters after the standing committee meeting earlier today, NCP spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that the committee also decided to appoint office-bearers to the Constitutional Council only on the basis of a consensus. The standing committee shall meet next on December 20 while the central committee meeting has been postponed to December 25.

The standing committee today also decided to urge the government to ensure justice to the sugarcane farmers, by addressing their concerns through a dialogue.

Source: National News Agency Nepal