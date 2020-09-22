General

The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) secretariat meeting on Tuesday has urged the government to initiate to fill the vacant posts in different constitutional bodies.

Following the meeting NCP spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha shared that the party meeting urged the Prime Minister and party Chair KP Sharma Oli to initiate the process to appoint office-bearers in constitutional bodies and concerned sides to cooperate with the process.

Shrestha added that the meeting also decided to follow the suggestions of the party standing committees to make the government more effective and complete the remaining tasks of party unification.

According to Shrestha, the meeting has mandated party chair duo Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and general secretary Bishnu Poudel to prepare the draft process and submit in the secretariat meeting by 10 days to complete the party unification process.

Source: National News Agency Nepal