General

The Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been put off again.

The fifth meeting of the party underway at the Prime Minister’s residence, Baluwatar, has been postponed until July 8 (Wednesday), informed PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa.

The meeting was put off as NCP chairpersons KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ needed further discussion to iron out differences in the party, shared Thapa, who is also the deputy chief of NCP publicity department.

The standing committee of the party has continued since June 24 on the agendas of party unity, government performance review, Millennium Challenge Corporation and constitution amendment, among others.

Preparation is being made to address the disputes in the party and continue the standing committee meeting.

Despite continuous dialogue, the party leadership has not come closer to consensus for addressing the disputes emerged within the party.

Thapa further informed htat the chairpersons Oli and Dahal is holding another round of discussion today to that end.

Source: National News Agency Nepal