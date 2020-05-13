General

The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) standing committee meeting has been put off. The meeting was to take place at 11 am at the party head office at Dhumrabarahi today. It is postponed until the standing committee members are tested for coronavirus, the Party Office secretary Ishwori Rijal said.

According to her, the standing committee meeting will be held only after all 45 members of the committee undergo tests for COVID-19. This meeting would be the third meeting of the standing committee after the party unification.

“Some standing committee members who are the lawmakers have undergone the test but some more are left. So the standing committee will meet only after all members are tested for COVID-19,” Rijal said.

The NCP standing committee meeting today was to hold discussions on government’s policy and programme, COVID-19 and the Nepali land encroached by India.

Source: National News Agency