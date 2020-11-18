General

The intraparty feud has been a commonplace in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) for some months. Amid conflicts, the top leaders however have agreed to reach the contentious issues in party's official meetings for broader discussion and debate.

The secretariat meeting of the NCP held on Wednesday decided to hold next meeting of the party after 10 days. Although the criticism and self-compunction are taken as normal elements in the communist party, the exchange of written papers among party chiefs with blames to each has heated the political atmosphere at a time when concentrated efforts are expected to control and prevent Covid-19 and boost economic activities.

NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha informed that the party would hold discussion on the proposal to be brought forth by Prime Minister and Chairman KP Sharma Oli on November 28. Similarly, the standing committee would be held on December 3 and the central committee meeting on December 10.

Chairman Oli demanded 10 more days to furnish replies to the blames labeled on him which the meeting agreed on Wednesday. Spokesperson Shrestha shared before media, "The party would hold next discussion on the problems surfaced in the party on its rule and norm and measures to solve the problems. The discussion will be based on the proposal to be put forth by Chairman Oli."

In response to a question whether there was foreign meddling in sorting out intraparty rift, Spokesperson and secretariat member Shrestha said the party would not accept foreign interference on it.

Source: National News Agency Nepal