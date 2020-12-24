General

The NCP led by Prachanda-Nepal faction has decided to launch the nationwide campaign against the dissolution of House of Representatives (HoR) and for the strengthening of party unity.

The third central committee meeting of the party held at Karki Banquet, Babarmahal, decided for the campaign which is aimed against the elements and attitude that weaken party organization and unity. The work plan to strengthen party unity and struggle against dissolution of HoR are the first phase programme.

Under the first phase programme, a special programme would be launched in the presence of central committee members and party's lawmakers on Friday, according to Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha. Both Chairmen of the party- Madhav Nepal and Pushpa Kamal Dahal- would give opinion at press conference tomorrow.

Similarly, on Saturday, various programmes would be held under the coordination of province offices. The province committee of the party would also hold meeting within a week.

The meeting of district level cadres will be held on coming Sunday. "Orientation programmes would be held to dismantle the elements against party unity and House dissolution," said Spokesperson Shrestha, adding that all districts will have protest programmes on December 29. The local levels would follow suit the next day.

The central meeting of all sister organizations and fronts of the party would be organized on December 29.

A 2,501-member central struggle committee has been formed under the coordination of Spokesperson Shrestha for the effective conduct of the struggles. Moreover, the party directed the standing committee members and province committee to go to their respective constituencies to join the protest programmes.

Will make party exemplary: Chairman Nepal

At the meeting, Chairman Nepal expressed confidence to foil all the conspiracies hatched against the united party and keep the party further united, robust and revolutionary.

"The communist party runs based on procedures and system being dedicated to revolutionary purpose and we commit that the party runs in an exemplary way," Spokesperson Shrestha quoted Chairman Nepal as saying.

Also speaking at the programme, another Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' briefed the meeting that the recent episode of parliament dissolution was a step against the constitution and federal democratic republic that was achieved after a huge sacrifice.

According to Spokesperson Shrestha, Chairman Prachanda stressed the need for being ready to struggle to head the nation towards socialism.

He also directed the party cadres to work in a more energetic way by being united, revolutionary and strong.

Source: National News Agency Nepal