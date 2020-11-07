General

Minister for Urban Development Krishna Gopal Shrestha has asserted that the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) would not split.

At a programme organized by Balkhu Teku society on the occasion of the Deepawali on Saturday, Minister Shrestha reminded that there is a long history of left parties in Nepal and present NCP is the unification of two big communist parties. The top leadership will be able to sort out the problems the party is facing now, he hoped.

"None of the governments since the country got democracy seven decades back has run for full five year term. The country faced obstruction on development due to instable politics," leader Shrestha said, adding that the two-party unification would not be imperiled on anyone's interest. The present political stability has created a base for good governance and prosperity, the Minister argued.

He further said he would work devotedly for party organization, keeping in account proper coordination and people's interest. The Minister was also felicitated on the occasion.

On the occasion, Chairperson of Kathmandu Metropolis Ward No 14 Shova Sapkota, stressed the need to end delay and corruption in the development activities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal