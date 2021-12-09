General

The 14th general convention of Nepali Congress is beginning in the federal capital tomorrow- Friday. The inaugural session of the convention will begin at Bhrikutimandap at 1:00pm.

The NC party office has informed that all preparations for the general convention have been over. For the inauguration, a stage to accommodate 150 people has been set at Bhrikutimandap, said office secretary, Dr Pradip Parajuli, adding that the participants were not invited from outside the Kathmandu Valley in view of COVID-19.

It is said representatives of Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress I from India, and chiefs of almost all political parties in Nepal will attend the inaugural session.

For the convenience of audience, five big screens are fixed. Similarly, a separate stage is made for media reporting. Media persons along with 60 video cameras can be adjusted in the stage. Sound system has also been fixed at different places.

The venue and the vicinity are decorated with party flags and election symbol, Tree. There are multiple welcome gates. Banners of the candidates are other sights.

A total of 4,700 general convention representatives are attending the event. They have been managed foods at Bhrikutimandap and lodging at nearby Sundhara hotels.

The closed session of the convention would be held at a hall in Bhrikutimandap.

Adequate security arrangement has been ensured for the national convention.

The filing of candidacy is slated from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Friday while the claim and objection to the candidacy can be made from 5:00pm to 7:00pm the same day. The decision to the claim and objection on candidacy is made from 7:00pm to 9:00pm Friday.

The first name list of the candidates would be published from 9:00pm to 12:00 midnight.One can withdraw candidacy by 11:00am Saturday. The final name list of the candidates will be published by 12:15pm.

The voting for the new leadership in the general convention begins from 8:00pm on Sunday, according election committee coordinator, Gopal Krishna Ghimire.

The vote counting for the party president will begin immediately after completion of voting. In case of the second round of election is to be held for party president, it would be held immediately in Rastriya Sabha Griha, Bhrikutimandap. Further programmes on election would be made public at the voting centre itself.

After the voting is over for officer bearers and members, the ballot boxes would be sealed and kept safely in the presence of representatives of the candidates. The vote count except for the President would be conducted at party office, Sanepa.

Inaugural session of the general convention would be held at Bhrikutimandap on December 10 (Friday), while voting would be held at Bhrikutimandap and Rastriya Sabha Griha.

There are 29 types of ballot papers. The colour varies as per position. It is said mobile phone is not allowed at voting centre.

Election to 134 office bearers and members

For the central working committee of the party, there is a post for president, two posts of vice president, two for general secretary, and eight for joint general secretary. Election to these posts is imminent. However, treasurer is elected from among the elected central members.

There are 35 central members in open category, nine women, three from each province, nine Dalit, 15 indigenous, 13 khasarya, nine Madhesi, four Tharu, three Muslim, one each from backward region, minority, and handicapped- totaling 134. Besides this, the central president picks 33 central members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal