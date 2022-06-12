General

Nepali Congress candidates have been elected unopposed to various posts including the head of District Coordination Committee Bardiya.

Surya Bahadur Bista has been elected the Chair, Amit Kumari Yadav the Vice-chair, Tirtha Prasad Jaisi, Binay Rajbhandari and Purailal Tharu the members. Similarly, Khagisara Kami, Chhabibhat Chhetri and Bimala Tharu were elected unopposed as women members while Sunita Nepali was elected as Dalit or minority member, said Chief Returning Officer District Judge Lok Jung Shah.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS