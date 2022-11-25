General

Nepali Congress candidate Dipak Khadka has secured a seat for the House of Representatives from Sankhuwasabha district. He received 32,158 votes, according to assistant election officer, Dr Indra Sapkota.

His nearest rival Rajendra Prasad Gautam of CPN UML collected 26,719 votes. Khadka had also defeated Gautam in the 2070BS election. Khadka is the district chairman of Nepali Congress.

The office of chief returning officer informed that under the HoR election, the turnout was 65,337. Among the turnouts, 2,757 votes were invalid.

Similarly, Rajendra Karki ‘Nabin’ of CPN (Maoist Centre) has been elected a member of the Province Assembly (1) from the district. Karki collected 13,433 votes. He won with narrow margin of 34 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal